DJ Mustard Claims His Personal Shopper Ganked Him For $50K In Goods

We’re not sure exactly when “Personal Shoppers” became a thing in the Hip-Hop culture, but DJ Mustard just learned that just because you trust someone with your fashion sense and grocery lists, that doesn’t mean you can trust them with your money.

Recently DJ Mustard took to Instagram alleging that his personal shopper, Karissa C. Walker, treated herself to his credit cards at the tune of $50,000. Hired to shop for himself and his wife, Walker apparently made some personal purchases for herself without Mustard’s permission. From pricey handbags to shoes, Mustard claims that Karissa went wild with his paper and even ran up a $15,000 tab at Louis Vuitton.

Labeling Walker a “Thief” and a “Liar,” Mustard aired out his grievances and warned others in the entertainment industry of her credit card abusing ways.

“Today I found out that she ran my credit cards up over 50K buying stuff for her self!!!! Purses shoes shades and other stuff Im hot and I’m only writing this so nobody else deals with her she’s bad for business !!!! I have all the receipts to prove everything … I payed her more than she was worth cause I don’t play with taking care of people that do there [sic] jobs.”

He even shared a screenshot of his text exchanges with Walker in which she seemingly admitted to the wrongdoing and apologized with a face palm emoji.

Yeah, we kinda figure Mustard’s going to be holding on to his credit cards a little tighter going forward.

For whatever reason, Mustard deleted the posts but once it’s on the internet it’s a wrap. No word on whether he’ll pursue legal action or just chalk this up to a life lesson, but best believe Ms. Walker’s reputation is forever sullied.