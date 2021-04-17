Black Rob Has Passed Away At 51

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop has lost another great artist way too soon. Black Rob of Bad Boy Records and “Whoa” fame has passed away.

Born Robert Ross, Black Rob aka Banco Popular aka Bacardi Rob was just 51.

Late Saturday (April 17), Rob’s friend, former labelmate and rapper Mark Curry confirmed his passing on social media.

Recently; fans, friends and peers were concerned after footage of a hospitalized Black Rob, while DMX was also in the ICU, started making the rounds. Another clip showed Rob out of the hospital, however he also relayed that he was homeless and suffering an assortment of health problems.

He was reportedly hospitalized in Atlanta at the time of his death.

In 2016, Black Rob was part of Diddy’s Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour.” While on Bad Boy Rob was a standout with cuts like “Whoa” from his acclaimed debut album, Life Story. He also appeared on G-Dep’s hit “Let’s Get It,” Diddy’s “Bad Boy 4 Life” and numerous Bad Boy joints, always delivering a standout 16 bars. Other classic records in his catalog include “I Dare You” and “I Love You Baby.”

Recently, Diddy reportedly reached out to see how he could help Rob amidst his situation.

Our condolences go out to the Ross family.

A who’s of who rappers are paying their respect to Rob including Fat Joe, Pete Rock and continue to expect more. While he may have not attained the mainstream success of other Hip-Hop artists, his storytelling and style made him a favorite of some of your favorites.

This story is developing.