Prodigy Weighs In On Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim Beef [Video]

Prodigy Says Nicki, Kim Should Have Coincided

Mobb Deep’s Prodigy recently weighed in on the Lil Kim vs Nicki Minaj beef, saying he believes the two femcees should have tried to work together instead on trying to tear each other apart.

In a recent interview with vladtv.com, P admitted that he likes both the Kim and Nicki but thinks Kim went about the situation wrong.

“I think Kim should have been working a little bit more and not used the Nicki Minaj thing to come back,” said Prodigy. “I think if Kim would have kept going, it would have been no problem.”

The Infamous rapper also said he thinks the two should have linked up instead of bumping heads.

“Kim shouldn’t have even came at [Nicki] like that,” he added. “I think she should have showed her love, did songs with her.”

Though he is not taking sides, Albert went on to discredit Kim’s argument that Nicki bit her style saying, “It’s nothing new under the son anymore.”