HHW Gaming: T-Pain Takes Out Whole Squad of Racists By Himself During A ‘Call of Duty’ Match

T-Pain put all racists playing Call of Duty on notice. The “Rappa Ternt Sanga” let them know if you gonna call him the n-word, you’re going to pay for it in the game.

And he took it personally.

All Black gamers experience racism when playing their favorite video games online, even celebrities. Call of Duty is notorious for racist trash talk from Caucasian gamers who become very brave and say many things they definitely wouldn’t say to a Black person’s face while playing online.

T-Pain, an avid gamer for those who didn’t know, is no stranger to racism while gaming and experienced it during a recent match, and he handled it in the most satisfying way ever. In the video, his white opponents can clearly be heard saying “f*** Black lives matter” and repeatedly saying the n-word over and over. The “I’m Sprung” crafter calmly sits there and listens to it all without saying a word because he decided to let his play do the talking.

When the match starts, T-Pain tells his squad, “one of these motherf***** is on the n***** sh*t, and I want all of them.” He wasn’t kidding either. In the clip, T-Pain goes ham and takes out the whole squad singlehandedly, and wins the match for the team. At the end of the match, T-Pain happily says, “ladies and gentlemen looks like the n***** wins, stupid idiots.”

Now that’s how you handle cyber racists.

It would be great if Call of Duty dealt with the rampant racism going on while people are playing their games and reward Black players with some kind of medal for having to tolerate racist knuckleheads playing their game daily. That would be great.

Let this be a lesson to you racist COD players, T-Pizzle will take you and your whole squad out expeditiously if you try him, and we are here for it.

Photo: Gustavo Caballero / Getty