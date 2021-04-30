Dominique Fishback To Star Opposite Anthony Ramos In ‘Transformers’ Sequel

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For those who’ve seen Judas & The Black Messiah, the performance from Dominque Fishback opposite Daniel Kaluuya was seen as a breakout moment for the actress. Now, Fishback has landed the lead role opposite Anthony Ramos in the latest installment of the Transformers film franchise.

Deadline exclusively reports that Fishback, 30, is in the final stages of negotiating with the producers of the Transformers franchise after reportedly winning over the team as they sought a lead dynamic enough to match with the talented Ramos. Steven Caple Jr. has been named as a director with Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are writing based on a script from Joby Harold.

The outlet adds that this upcoming venture will be a reunion of sorts for Fishback and Ramos, who both worked together on a stage production while in college. Fishback stunned in the role of activist Deborah Johnson, the wife of slain Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton Sr., who died at the hands of Chicago police in 1969 at the age of 21.

Kaluuya played the role of Hampton to rave reviews under director Shaka King’s expert vision, winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Fishback also won several awards, including a BAFTA nomination among other accolades.

Fishback will also appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the Apple series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and she’s also booked to star in Subverted, serving as an executive producer with Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner. She also worked with Foxx previously with Project Power.

The newest Transformers film will make its debut in June 2022.

Photo: Getty