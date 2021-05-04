Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Seems like the days of Tiny and Shekinah giggling like teenagers on a tandem bike are long gone. Over the weekend, the Atlanta-based hairstylist, Shekinah Jo, took to a live stream on Bigo and aired all of the Harris’ business out. Well, Tiny’s more than anyone else’s but it was still just as sad.

It’s always pretty disappointing — and awkward in a sense — to see two friends go at it online but with the recent legal issues T.I. and Tiny have had, this is probably the worst time to have former homies saying anything that would go against the defense. It was only a few months ago when Shekinah jumped on Instagram Live to defend Tiny after sexual misconduct allegations began to arise. She denounced the woman who started the conversation — a woman who alleged T.I. put a gun to her head while in a rage. But over the weekend (May 2), Shekinah let it be known that she didn’t appreciate Tiny allowing “the world” to denounce her even though, she claims: Tiny was in the room, coaching her on how to argue on her behalf.

Since the start of the Harris’ legal problems in January, 14 women have come out to allege that the couple drugged and took advantage of them sexually without them having consented, over the course of 15 years. Since the top of 2021, Tiny and Tip have lost their Friends & Family Hustle spot on VH1, as the network offered that they would use the time to collect more information. Whatever that means.

Either way, Shekinah Jo had her fill over the weekend. She stated that she detested the fact that Tiny would allow the world to “tear” her down, even though she was defending her friend, who was in the room telling her what to say. What a mess. She also shared that she was doing Tiny’s hair and that of the OMG Girls [Tiny’s girl group, that included her daughter Zonnique] for $150 in tips. The Neighborhood Talk posted her teary rant on Instagram, where of course, Tiny viewed and commented on the visual.

“Y’all can believe this dizzy bitch if u like! Why in tf would I ask her to say what she said?!🤨 True enough she wanted to speak up for me as a friend & I appreciate that but I NEVER EVER told her to say ANY of the shit she said. That’s on MY LIFE & EVERYTHING I Love. She wrote me a book & said ppl don’t need to know but yet going to live talking about me daily. Worst kinda friend to have!! If we not cool, we not cool..move on as I have quietly. It’s a shame I’m addressing this bs now! Just sick of all the lies. Day after day!! I will forever wish her nothing but the best still. It’s sad when close friends turn to enemies but God has his way & I won’t ??”

Shekinah came back to Bigo to tell us all that she’s over it but Atlanta’s fairly small — it’s only a matter of time before the two run into each other. Hopefully by then, the two women can decide on their friendship, either way it goes, while leaving us out of it. Tiny’s got some pretty big fish to fry, in the meantime.