Ice Cube Teams With RareInk To Offer Autographed Artwork To Benefit AIDS Charity [Video/Picts]

Ice Cube & RareInk: Autographed “It Was A Good Day Mural” by Artist Mark Sgarbossa

Ice Cube may have put down the mic for the silver screen but his music is still resonating today. Fans of Cube can get autographed, limited edition art pieces that symbolize his recordings all in the name of HIV/AIDS victim assistance.

Cube and RareInk are teaming up to bring you the artwork sold exclusively on RareInk.com.

“Expanding the interaction with fans of my music by offering limited edition, signed artwork that they are able to share and enjoy with their friends and family is something I feel my fans deserve,” said Ice Cube. “With RareInk, music fans now have an online destination for unique, autographed art that they know is real.”

With nine pieces being made and each piece not exceeding 250 units all signed by Ice Cube, this is a very exclusive run of art. Featured works in the series reinterpret Ice Cube albums like Amerikkka’s Most Wanted, Death Certificate and a mural based on his video, “It Was A Good Day.”

Peep Cube speaking on the impact and inspiration for the aforementioned song below.

Peep some of Ice Cube’s classic album covers by clicking the Page #’s below.

