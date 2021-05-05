Facebook Oversight Board Says NAH To Donald Trump, Upholds Ban On The Orange Menace

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The MAGA faithful won’t be hearing from their lord and savior on Facebook any time soon.

The world held its breath as Facebook’s Oversight Board debated whether or not Facebook was justified in banning Donald Trump after he incited January 5th’s violent insurrection at the Washington Capitol building, leaving five people dead more the 140 people injured.

Wednesday (May.5), as soon as the clock hit 9 AM, the Oversight Board, which serves as sort of Facebook’s “supreme court” that was put together last year, ruled that the company was justified in banning the former president. The Board’s main goal is to listen to appeals from users like Trump, who have had their posts removed due to violations. The decision is a blow to Trump’s dreams of spreading lies on Facebook again.

“Given the seriousness of the violations and the ongoing risk of violence, Facebook was justified in suspending Mr. Trump’s accounts on January 6 and extending that suspension on January 7,” the board said in its decision.

While the decision of the 20-member board is not binding, Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has pledged that he would abide by whatever decision it has come to.

The board’s decision does leave the door open still for a possible Trump return in the future. “As Facebook suspended Mr. Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely,’ the company must reassess this penalty,” the board stated.

The board recognized it was not appropriate for Facebook to modify its normal penalties when it first announced the banning of Trump indefinitely. According to the board, Facebook’s normal penalties include removing posts, imposing a limited suspension, or permanently disabling an account, the board said.

Before the decision was handed down, #DeleteFacebook trended with liberals and progressives urging people to permanently rid themselves of the social media platform if the board decided to reinstate Trump’s account. It was also littered with “conservatives” calling Facebook out for silencing them.

Trump has launched his own bootleg website called “From The Desk of Donald Trump,” He posts his ridiculous statements on matters giving his rabid base the red meat they desperately miss from him on social media.

Welp.

It looks like that’s where they will be hearing from him for the foreseeable future being that he is still banned from using YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, making his iPhone a perpetual brick.

—

Photo: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty