Drake’s Son Adonis Left In Awe By LeBron James’ Game

And to think Drake wanted to take a paternity test before claiming him...

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

Source: Benjamin Solomon / Getty

Looks like Drake Diesel‘s son, Adonis is a chip off the old block.

Yesterday the music artist/sports fanatic uploaded a video onto Instagram showing his baby boy watching some of LeBron James’ highlight reels and not only was Adonis impressed, he was left in awe of King James’ talents. Witnessing the greatness that is King James during his Miami Heat run, little Adonis was left in a trance watching James getting busy on the court before letting out an astonished “Oh my God! You see?!”

Adorable.

King James appreciated the clip and chimed in on the comments section saying “Nephew 🔒 the hell in!! Yessir!!.”

Guess you can expect Adonis posing with sports stars in about 15-20 years when he’s a worldwide celebrity just like his daddy.

We just hope that “Drake Curse” isn’t hereditary. Just sayin.’

