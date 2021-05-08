Ultimate Rap League’s Ultimate Madness 3 Tournament Round 2 Launches Saturday

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Ultimate Rap League (URL) launched its latest Ultimate Madness 3 tournament back in April with both expected and surprising results. Round two of the battle rap showdown takes place Saturday night (May 8) as the competitors prepare to unleash their best bars at a chance to snag a $100,000 cash prize from Drake himself.

The preparation and turnaround time was a swift ordeal as the winners of the opening round last battled on April 24 live via the Caffeine app. In round two, the lineup is another star-studded list of rising battle rap wordsmiths and established veterans who have graced a number of big stages during their careers.

Saturday’s Ultimate Madness 3 Round 2 lineup is as follows:

Jakkboy Maine vs. Cortez

Drugz vs. Rum Nitty

Casey Jay vs. Prep

Swamp vs. Geechi Gotti

At this stage of the game, the hunger should be high for all involved and the added incentive of the cash grab to go along with the bragging rights comes complete with an appearance at the URL’s upcoming Night Of Main Events (NOME) show this June.

Check out the teaser for round two of the Ultimate Madness 3 tournament. Click here for more information.

