Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ordered To Testify In Pacquiao Defamation Suit

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ordered To Court

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been ordered to testify in a defamation suit brought against him by rival Manny Pacquiao.

Money Mayweather, who is being sued over statements accusing Filipino boxer of using performance-enhancing drugs, must give testimony today (June 17). Floyd allegedly charged that Pac Man was using PEDs when the two were haggling over drug test requirements during their first attempt at a bout back in 2009.

Mayweather attempted to get an emergency motion to have his testimony date pushed back, citing his need to concentrate on his upcoming bout with Victor Ortiz. However, he was denied by Federal magistrate Judge Robert Johnston.

Floyd is scheduled for a fight with Victor Ortiz, September 17.