Birdman, Lil Wayne & Roddy Ricch “STUNNAMAN,” Dave East & Millyz “Pablo & Blanco” & More | Daily Visuals 5.24.21

After years of going back-and-forth with each other over unpaid royalties and shady business dealings, it seems like Lil Wayne and Birdman have officially buried the hatchet as the two have reunited to make new music and shoot a new video.

Linking up for the visuals to “STUNNAMAN,” Birdman, Wayne and Roddy Ricch throw a fancy soiree that starts in a mansion and travels to a yacht. Y’all already know it won’t be a Ca$h Money reunion without big cash being spent.

From Harlem to Colombia, Dave East takes his talents to South America and for his Millyz assisted visuals to “Pablo & Blanco” kicks it with the locals in the slums of Colombia and autographs a few arms in the process.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Moneybagg Yo, Latto, and more.

BIRDMAN, RODDY RICCH & LIL WAYNE – “STUNNAMAN”

DAVE EAST & MILLYZ – “PABLO & BLANCO”

MONEYBAGG YO – “A GANGSTA’S PAIN”

LATTO – “THE BIGGEST”

AKEEM ALI – “KEEMY CASANOVA”

KING BRICKZ FT. STYLES P – “SCARED OF US”