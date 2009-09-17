Da Brat Putting On Talent Show In Prison

Da Brat is making good use of her three year stint in prison. The incarcerated rapper is set to bring an Apollo style talent competition for her fellow inmates to jail. Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris, is currently serving a three year sentence in a Federal State Prison in Alto, Georgia. Now just one year into her sentence, Da Brat is putting her musical talents to work .The talent show is called “ShowTime at The Alto”, and Brat is hoping to make it an annual event. Brat’s good friend, DJ Nabs is set to send in new music for the event as well. The date for the talent show has yet to be released.

Brat found herself on the way to the slammer after she was charged with assault for hitting a woman in the face with a bottle at Jermaine Dupri’s ‘Studio 72’ club in 2007. According to her court proceeding, she got into an argument with a waitress at the club and hit her in the face with a bottle of rum. The waitress was taken to the hospital for treatment and left permanently scarred. Before this incident, Brat faced charges for beating another woman with a gun in 2000. She and the unnamed woman got into an argument about getting VIP seating at a nightclub in Buckhead, Georgia leading to a physical altercation. The woman was taken to the hospital and received six stitches in her head. Brat pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct and was sentenced to community service, probation and a fine.