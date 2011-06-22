Eminem And Royce Da 5’9″ Top Billboard Charts With EP

Bad Meets Evil Tops Billboard

Eminem has taken his longtime friend and rhyme partner Royce Da 5’9″ to a place that the Slaughterhouse emcee has never been before. That place is number one on the Billboard charts as Bad Meets Evil’s Hell: The Sequel will be crowned as the top selling disc in its debut week for sale.

This is Eminem’s eighth time sitting at the top spot with sales of approximately 171,135 copies for the collaborative EP.

Congrats to the Detroit rhymesayers.