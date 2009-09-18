Slaughterhouse To Hit The Road On National Tour

As Hip-Hop supergroup Slaughterhouse (Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Royce Da 5’9”, Crooked I) wrap up their successful and much talked about dates on the Rock The Bells tour, the group announces national tour dates for Fall 2009. The group is set to hit the road with Tech N9ne on the K.O.D. Tour 2009 which will run from October through November hitting over 30 cities nationwide.

When asked about the upcoming tours, Royce Da 5’9”expressed,

“We’ve had such a great time touring with Tech N9ne this summer during the Rock The Bells tour that going back out was an obvious choice for us. I think these dates will be the ones to watch.”

Joell Ortiz adds,

“I’m really looking forward to going out with Tech this fall. This will be one of the longest periods of time I’ve been on the road. We’re doing back to back shows! Let’s see… Fly gear, check. Rhymes, check. Guitar, check. Yeah, this is gonna be a Rockstar experience!

Crooked I continues,

“I’m looking forward to finishing out our summer with Tech this fall. People who are just becoming familiar with us will have ample opportunity to see what Slaughterhouse is all about.”

The K.O.D. Tour 2009 dates commence on October 2nd in Des Moines, Iowa and conclude on November 21st in Independence, MO.

Confirmed tour dates for Tech N9ne in K.O.D. Tour are as follows:

October 2 Des Moines, IA Seven Flags

October 8 Salt Lake City, UT Salt Air

October 10 Boise, ID Big Easy

October 11 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater

October 12 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater

October 13 Spokane, WA Big Easy

October 15 Seattle, WA The Showbox

October 16 Portland, OR Roseland

October 17 Yakima Valley, WA Sun Dome

October 18 Eugene, OR McDonald

October 20 Chico, CA Senator Theatre

October 21 Reno, NV New Oasis

October 22 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst

October 23 Los Angeles, CA HOB

October 24 San Diego, CA HOB

October 25 Tucson, AZ Rialto

October 26 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

October 28 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre

October 29 Fort Collins, CO Aggie

October 30 Denver, CO Fillmore

October 31 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom

November 1 Tulsa, OK Cains

November 4 Austin, TX Austin Music Hall

November 5 Little Rock, AR Revolution

November 6 St. Louis, MO Pops

November 7 Chicago, IL Pearl Room

November 8 Cleveland, OH Peabody’s

November 10 Hartford, CT Webster Theatre

November 11 Worcester, MA Palladium

November 12 Norfolk, VA Nor Va

November 13 New York City, NY Gramercy Theater

November 14 New York City, NY Gramercy Theater

November 15 Charleston, SC Music Farm

November 16 St. Petersburg, FL State Theater

November 17 Orlando, FL Club Firestone

November 18 Jackson, MS Touch Night Club

November 20 Allen, TX Allen Event Center

November 21 Independence, MO Independence Event Center