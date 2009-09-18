Slaughterhouse To Hit The Road On National Tour

As Hip-Hop supergroup Slaughterhouse (Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Royce Da 5’9”, Crooked I) wrap up their successful and much talked about dates on the Rock The Bells tour, the group announces national tour dates for Fall 2009. The group is set to hit the road with Tech N9ne on the K.O.D. Tour 2009 which will run from October through November hitting over 30 cities nationwide.
When asked about the upcoming tours, Royce Da 5’9”expressed,
“We’ve had such a great time touring with Tech N9ne this summer during the Rock The Bells tour that going back out was an obvious choice for us. I think these dates will be the ones to watch.”
Joell Ortiz adds,
“I’m really looking forward to going out with Tech this fall. This will be one of the longest periods of time I’ve been on the road. We’re doing back to back shows! Let’s see… Fly gear, check. Rhymes, check. Guitar, check. Yeah, this is gonna be a Rockstar experience!
Crooked I continues,
“I’m looking forward to finishing out our summer with Tech this fall. People who are just becoming familiar with us will have ample opportunity to see what Slaughterhouse is all about.”
The K.O.D. Tour 2009 dates commence on October 2nd in Des Moines, Iowa and conclude on November 21st in Independence, MO.
Confirmed tour dates for Tech N9ne in K.O.D. Tour are as follows:
October 2 Des Moines, IA Seven Flags
October 8 Salt Lake City, UT Salt Air
October 10 Boise, ID Big Easy
October 11 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater
October 12 Missoula, MT Wilma Theater
October 13 Spokane, WA Big Easy
October 15 Seattle, WA The Showbox
October 16 Portland, OR Roseland
October 17 Yakima Valley, WA Sun Dome
October 18 Eugene, OR McDonald
October 20 Chico, CA Senator Theatre
October 21 Reno, NV New Oasis
October 22 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst
October 23 Los Angeles, CA HOB
October 24 San Diego, CA HOB
October 25 Tucson, AZ Rialto
October 26 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
October 28 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre
October 29 Fort Collins, CO Aggie
October 30 Denver, CO Fillmore
October 31 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom
November 1 Tulsa, OK Cains
November 4 Austin, TX Austin Music Hall
November 5 Little Rock, AR Revolution
November 6 St. Louis, MO Pops
November 7 Chicago, IL Pearl Room
November 8 Cleveland, OH Peabody’s
November 10 Hartford, CT Webster Theatre
November 11 Worcester, MA Palladium
November 12 Norfolk, VA Nor Va
November 13 New York City, NY Gramercy Theater
November 14 New York City, NY Gramercy Theater
November 15 Charleston, SC Music Farm
November 16 St. Petersburg, FL State Theater
November 17 Orlando, FL Club Firestone
November 18 Jackson, MS Touch Night Club
November 20 Allen, TX Allen Event Center
November 21 Independence, MO Independence Event Center