D.I.T.C.’s O.C. & A.G. Return With “Oasis”

Golden Era MCs and Diggin’ In the Crates statesmen O.C. & A.G. are returning on October 27th with their collaborative effort Oasis. Executive produced by A.G.’s former partner Showbiz, the album will feature production by Lord Finesse, E. Blaze, and Statik Selektah. O.C. & A.G, longtime friends and crewmates, first collaborated together on the classic track “Weed & Drinks” and ever since then talked about doing a whole album together.

“It was organic cause the chemistry was also so crazy, explains OC. “The whole process was really pure and from the heart and Hip-Hop fans are gonna love it,” says AG about their new album.

Speaking on their undying love for Hip-Hop, A.G. explains, “For me, it’s the passion, when you’re passionate about something, you stay inspired, through the good and the bad”.

O.C also added,

“It’s 2009 and both AG and myself have something new and fresh to offer. Fans have been searching for something like this for a long time and finally here it is.”

For Hip-Hop new jacks, Fat Joe was a young member of D.I.T.C. before blowing up and stabling The Terror Squad. Check out the O.G’.’s O.C. & A.G. “Think About It” here.