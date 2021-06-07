Yo Gotti ft. DaBaby “Drop,” Lil Baby & Lil Durk “How It Feels” & More | Daily Visuals 6.7.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially summer time across the US and with that comes bikinis, pool parties, and enough twerking to make the Richter scale jump up a few notches here and there.

That’s exactly the kind of energy we get in Yo Gotti’s visuals to DaBaby assisted “Drop” where the two throw themselves a lavish pool party where the thick bikini-clad women outnumber them 20 to 1 and twerk to the point that the pool begins to produce surf waves. Ok, maybe not to that extent but still, it was quite a scene.

Elsewhere Lil Baby and Lil Durk go shopping for some exotic jewelry at an auction block only to pull off the heist of the decade and get their Robin Hood on for their clip to “How It Feels.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Don Q, Bella, and more.

YO GOTTI FT. DABABY – “DROP”

LIL BABY & LIL DURK – “HOW IT FEELS”

DON Q – “LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE”

BELLA – “LIFE LESSONS”

DEEZY HOLLOW – “HEARD ABOUT ME”

SONTA – “SELFISH”

FOUSHEE – “MY SLIME”

WATTS FT. KHALID – “FEELS”