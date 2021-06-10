Migos Debut “Avalanche” On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Migos are officially back.

With the release of their latest LP, Culture III set to drop tonight the three-man crew appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to premier a brand new cut to get the buzz bubbling. Sampling the classic Temptation’s cut “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” the ATL trio got into some matching OG threads and fedoras to play the part while performing on stage with the live band.

Judging from this they’re upcoming Las Vegas takeover should be all kinds of entertaining come October.

It’s going on three years since the release of their last album, Culture II, so y’all know Migos fans have high expectations for this joint. Will they deliver for their fans? Guess we’ll find out soon enough.

Check out Avalanche below and let us know your thoughts on the new cut.