Teacher Quits Job After Showing Eminem Video In Class

A Massachusetts teacher quit her job this week amid criticism for showing an Eminem video to her 7th grade class.

As previously reported Sarah L. Jordan who was teaching on media analysis, was asked not to return to school until police and administrators completed an investigation on the incident.

The teacher showed her student’s Eminem’s video for “Superman” and an investigation was launched after a child complained that they were shown “objectionable” material in class.

Jordan was suspended for two weeks for the incident but chose to resign on her own.

