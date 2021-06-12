Trump Supporter Rapper Bestowed With “Kodak Black Day” In Florida

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Florida is going to Florida, on all levels. Trump-supporting rapper Kodak Black was just honored with “Kodak Black Day” in the Sunshine State.

A TMZ reports, June 11 is now Kodak Black Day in Broward County.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness presented Kodak with the proclamation, stating June 11 will forever be known as a day honoring the rapper.

Holness bestowed the honor on Kodak Friday at a charity basketball tourney in Coral Springs.

Kodak was clearly moved, saying the proclamation means more to him than any platinum album. The proclamation lists some of Kodak’s charitable work and personal accomplishments over the last few years.

The basketball tournament raised $5k to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter.

Hey, we can’t be mad at the charity work (the proclamation give him props for his myriad of donations that include diapers, turkeys, and toys), so kudos for that.

Recently, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in sexual assault case he was facing in South Carolina and managed to duck a possible 10-year sentence, which has been suspended. He is currently on probation because of it, though.

As for rocking with Donald Trump, Kodak has been extra grateful to the Orange Overload since he pardoned the rapper at the end of his one term as POTUS. The rapper served about two years of a 46-month sentence for federal firearms charges.

But don’t expect Trump to donate to any of the causes Kodak has been getting props for since they won’t be benefitting him in anyway, just saying.