Logic “Live From The Country,” Toosii “F**k Marry Kill” & More | Daily Visuals 6.22.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like talk of Logic’s retirement from the rap game were way overblown as the rapper just can’t seem to keep himself from picking up a mic and spitting bars.

In the clip to “Live From The Country,” the object of much of Joe Budden’s criticism holes up in a studio room at an undisclosed location and with a live band in tow does what he does best and laces the beat with some intricate rhymes and dope flow. The man has talent, b.

Elsewhere Toosii makes the most of the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted and for his clip to “F**k Marry Kill” throws himself a bikini bash and turns up with countless thick young women.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Hell Rell, AllBlack & Cal-A featuring Vince Staples, and more.

LOGIC – “LIVE FROM THE COUNTRY”

TOOSII – “F** MARRY KILL”

ALLBLACK & CAL-A FT. VINCE STAPLES – “WE STRAIGHT”

HELL RELL – “TALK TO ME”

SLIM THUG – “DON’T SLEEP”

DEZZY HOLLOW – “SLY”

JENEVIEVE – “MIDNIGHT CHARM”

ZONA MAN FT. G HERBO – “HOW I STARTED”