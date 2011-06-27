Kanye West Partners G.O.O.D. Music With Island Def Jam

G.O.O.D. Music Partners With Island Def Jam

Kanye West has ushered in a new era of G.O.O.D Music signing his company to a worldwide label deal with Island Def Jam Music Group.

“G.O.O.D. Music is an exciting new chapter in the long and successful association of Kanye West and Island Def Jam,” said Barry Weiss, Chairman and COO of Universal Motown Republic Group and IDJMG. “As a recording artist and a producer over the past eight years, there is no one who has made a greater impression on the game than Kanye. We look forward to working closely with the new and established artists that he will be bringing to G.O.O.D. Music, which is already off to an impressive start with Big Sean.”

Kanye definitely brings a solidified brand to the table, having sold over 20 million records for Island Def Jam as a solo artist since his 2004 debut, College Dropout.

“Kanye’s genius has been proven time and time again on records and onstage,” said Steve Bartels, President and COO of IDJMG. “He not only pours it out for himself, but he has made the difference with his presence on innumerable projects with other artists who are indebted to him. Kanye is an integral core member of the IDJ family, and G.O.O.D. Music continues his unselfish tradition of bringing along great new artists to the forefront.”

G.O.O.D. Music’s roster includes Pusha T, Cyhi Da Prince, Hit Boy, and John Legend. Big Sean’s debut LP Finally Famous, (hitting stores June 28) will be the first album to drop through this new joint venture.