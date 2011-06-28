Big Sean Says Drake Stole His Flow [Video]

Big Sean Speaks On Drake Biting His Rhyme Style

Back in the days, when someone took your style it was war. DMX and K-Solo beefed over the spellbound flow, Tupac claimed Biggie stole his morbid content and when Fabolous came out, Mase had his issues with the lazy punchline-heavy delivery of the BK rapper.

But it’s a new day and although Finally Famous emcee Big Sean is supposedly credited with the “one word punchline” flow that seems to have every artist “getting down…basement,” Drake stole the spotlight as the originator.

Sean, however isn’t mad nor is he making a brazen attempt to set the record straight, but on Big Boy’s radio show he did let fans know where the style came from.

On his mixtape in 2009, the Detroit emcee recited, “I’m supa dupa troopa/Used to the bottom, scuba…I just gave them line after line after line, barcode.”

After some prodding, he admitted a tad bit of saltiness in the beginning, “At first, I was like, ‘Man, this crazy! Everybody doing this!’ But then I thought about it and I was like, that’s not the way to be. You gotta keep it G, man. G’s don’t get mad. G’s is like, that’s what it is. They congratulate you. I changed the game, so I’ma keep changing the game. It is what it is.”

Yes we all know Big Sean is a G and even though a war between him and Drake would have been painfully entertaining, lucky for us they are cordial and cool.

He claims Drizzy gave him his props for originating the flow and they just spoke recently. See for yourself how Big Sean breaks it down.