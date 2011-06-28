What is Planking & Why Are Your Favorite Rappers Doing It? [Photos]

If you have logged onto any social network websites within the past couple of days, then you probably have heard the word planking as it continues to take over the internet.

The rules are simple: you must lie face down, palms flat against your sides, with your feet together and pointing at the floor, and of course have someone take a picture of you doing it.

While it is uncertain who started the trend and why, many have accused the trend to be a pointless fun internet joke while others say it’s a racist act that dates back to the “planking” of slaves on a ship.

Whatever the reason, peep the page #’s below to see some hilarious planking pictures including some of your favorite rappers planking.

