J. Cole Releases “Summer Episode” Tour Diary, Offically Replacing Cee Lo On Rihanna’s LOUD Tour

J. Cole Replacing Cee Lo On Rihanna’s LOUD Tour

With the September 27 release date for his Cole World: The Sideline Story album approaching, J. Cole is giving his fans a behind the scenes look at his time on the road.

The Roc Nation rapper has released the summer episode of his “Tour Diary” chronicling his time oversees on Rihanna’s LOUD tour.

In it, the rapper is seen playing a violin, joking with friends and meeting with fans in Canada.

“Brought the camera on tour. So many classic moments. First episode. More coming all summer. Can’t wait til yall see Krispy Kreme! LOL Cole Summer,” said Cole.

The North Carolina emcee is continuing on his tour with the Bajan beauty and has been announced as the official replacement for Cee Lo Green.

As previously reported, Green dropped out of the tour after due to his commitments with NBC’s The Voice, in addition to working on a new album and writing a book.

“He always puts 100 percent into his work and with the requirements and time commitment to ‘The Voice,’ on top of heading back into the recording studio and an upcoming book,” a statement from Green’s publicist said. “He feels that he wouldn’t give his fans the show that they deserve.”

With Green officially out, Cole has been announced as his replacement on all remaining dates.

He was previously performing alongside Rihanna in only select cities.

Rihanna confirmed the news via Twitter saying,

Check out Rihanna and J. Cole’s LOUD tour dates below.

LOUD North American Tour Dates: June 4 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena On Sale Now June 7 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre On Sale Now June 10 Montreal, QC Bell Centre On Sale 2/19 June 18 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre On Sale 2/18 June 19 Saskatoon, SK Credit Union Centre On Sale 2/18 June 21 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome On Sale 2/18 June 22 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place On Sale 2/18 June 24 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena On Sale 2/18 June 28 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center On Sale Now June 30 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena On Sale Now July 4 Albuquerque, NM Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents the Pavilion On Sale 2/21 July 8 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center On Sale 2/19 July 9 Houston, TX Toyota Center On Sale 2/19 July 19 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum On Sale Now July 21 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center On Sale Now July 23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center On Sale Now July 24 Boston, MA TD Garden On Sale 2/18

For more information visit LiveNation.com.

Check out J. Cole’s Summer Tour diary below.