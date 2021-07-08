Tyler, The Creator “LEMONHEAD,” LBP Poody, Lil Wayne & Moneybagg Yo “Batman Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 7.8.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tyler, The Creator’s never really been one to floss ice like some of your favorite rappers, but today the man is ready to showoff a spiffy bucket of ice on his chest that keeps him cool in the hottest of climates.

In his latest visuals to “LEMONHEAD,” the Cali rapper finds himself out in the middle of nowhere pushing a speedboat through a field of wheat before jumping off and showing off his $500K iced out bellhop piece. He ain’t actually wear it but did take the time to give it some good camera time. Next level flossing?

Back in Gotham City, LPB Poody links up with Lil Wayne and Moneybagg Yo to get turnt up with some badass women whose superpower appears to be twerking for the clip to “Batman Remix.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dizzy Wright, Larry June, and more.

TYLER, THE CREATOR – “LEMONHEAD”

LBP POODY, LIL WAYNE FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “BATMAN REMIX”

DIZZY WRIGHT – “MY MIND KEEP TELLING ME”

ORLANDO BROWN – “HIP HOP”

SHAYBOY FT. HALLE – “FRIENDLY”

MONALEO – “GIRLS OUTSIDE”

COOKIE MONEY – “CUT EM OFF”

LARRY JUNE – “6AM IN SAUSALITO”