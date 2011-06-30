Lil B Drops “I’m Gay” On ITunes Unexpectedly

Lil B Releases “I’m Gay” Album On iTunes Without Warning‎

Some artists have hinted at doing it before. Jay-Z’s Black Album was originally supposed to just appear in stores sans promotion or push.

Releasing an album without warning is a testament to true art and a message that music is all that matters, but in Lil B’s case, the question will arise if it was a ploy meant to silence critics who thought his album title was a gimmick.

Either way, I’m Gay is for sale exclusively on iTunes right now. Lil B announced via Twitter last night that the album was available without any real leaks other than the artwork.

The word so far is that the content on the LP is void of any issues dealing with homosexuality but it is his best release so far according to some blogsites.

Tell us what you think of I’m Gay and if this was a good idea.