Snoop Dogg ft. Kokane “Talk Dat Sh*t To Me,” 21 Savage & Metro Boomin “Brand New Draco” & More | Daily Visuals 7.15.21

Even with a successful cooking show with Martha Stewart and his newfound role at Def Jam Records, Snoop Dogg doesn’t really need to rap anymore but old habits diehard and the Doggfather is still out here dropping it like it’s hot for his hardcore fan base.

Linking up with Kokane for the visuals to “Talk Dat Sh*t To Me,” Snoop uses some old school special effects to entertain viewers while smoking on some ganja to entertain himself.

Back in the A, 21 Savage decides to go legal-ish and for his Metro Boomin assisted clip to “Brand New Draco” trades stocks while turning up on Wall Street with the wolves behind him. Even Usher came up off the Draco stocks and bonds! That explains that Usher money.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tinashe, Polo G, and more.

SNOOP DOGG FT. KOKANE – “TALK DAT SH*T TO ME”

21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN – “BRAND NEW DRACO”

POLO G – “TOXIC”

TINASHE – “BOUNCIN”

SADA BABY – “WHOOP KAMP”

TOOTIE RAWW – “MAD MAN”