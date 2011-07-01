Eminem, Lil Wayne Added To Guinness Book Of World Records

Eminem And Lil Wayne Break Guinness World Records For Social Media

The Guinness Book Of World Records is announcing the latest accolades in social media to coincide with Thursday’s global Social Media Day.

Including in that record breaking list are two of Hip-Hop’s biggest acts, Eminem and Lil Wayne, both of which broke records through Facebook.

Eminem made the book for his official Facebook page which earned 42.05 million likes while Wayne was noticed for garnering “Most Likes” on a Facebook item with 668,198 on his official page.

The record number was in response to a post made on 15 February as an attempt to set the record for the “Most likes in 24 hours in response to an earlier attempt at the same record by Oreo.

The cookie brand held the record for just 5 hours before it was snatched away by Lil Wayne and his army of fans.

The title Most likes on a Facebook item in 24 hours is also held by the official page for Lil Wayne, a.k.a Dewayne Michael Carter, Jr. (USA) with 588,243 likes.

Singer Justin Bieber was also recognized for having “The Most “disliked” video on YouTube for “Baby”, with 1,490,076.