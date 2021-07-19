Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She Claimed He Offered 5 Stacks For Sex

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Future has earned a reputation as a so-called “sniper” when it comes to the ladies, although he’s also known for having a ton of kids due to his galavanting ways. However, he clearly knows discernment after refuting claims that he offered Instagram model Blu Jasmine $5,000 for sex after she appeared on Twitch with DJ Akademiks.

Blu Jasmine, who frames herself as a “Motivational Speaker,” hopped on Twitch with Ak and the discussion was apparently about rappers paying for the privilege of a young lady’s time. Blu claimed that women are getting $10,000 from Future but Ak wasn’t believing it. In fact, Blu then said that the “Stick Talk” rapper offered her half of that amount but Akademiks didn’t believe her.

Adding to that disbelief, Future commented under a video of the exchange, writing, “She big big capping…dnt kno her dnt care to kno her! Why she lying?”

Yikes.

Blu Jasmine was recently a guest on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast and admitted on air that watching men spend money turns her on and that’s the main gateway to her. In the aforementioned Akademiks chat, she also said that she doesn’t date men who make under $200,000 and other money-hungry utterances.

Double Yikes.

As it stands, Blu Jasmine isn’t the first woman to front about getting money from rich men and won’t be the last. That said, as Akademiks noted, Future had women buying flights to come to visit him wherever he was posted up, not the other way around. Maybe the key to bossing up is to have the same amount of money as these rappers do. Just saying.

Photo: Getty