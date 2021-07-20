Kodak Black “Senseless,” Trippie Redd ft. Lil Uzi Vert “Holy Smokes” & More | Daily Visuals 7.20.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black ain’t been home but a minute and already the man has gotten engaged, shot at, and even handed out free air conditioners to Floridians, hence, accelerating global warming ever so much. Still, the man has a rap career to attend to and that’s exactly what he’s been doing in his spare time.

With that being said Kodak Black comes through with some new visuals to “Senseless” in which the blonde hair rapper hits the block with his peoples to get lit and show his two-step dance moves on his lawn.

Elsewhere Trippie Redd links up with Lil Uzi Vert to paint the town red and roll around town to make it rain on the highway for their clip to “Holy Smokes.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drag-On, Rubi Rose, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “SENSELESS”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. LIL UZI VERT – “HOLY SMOKES”

DRAG-ON – “I’MA GIANT”

RUBI ROSE – “TWORK”

JAYTON OF ABN FT. YOUNG DOLPH – “LIBRARY”

MEECHY718 FT. OCEAN VIEWS – “FIESTA”

SH8KES – “ELEVATION”

CHIEF KEEF – “THE TALK”

JAYSON CASH FT. BLXST – “PRIORITY”