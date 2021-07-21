HHW Gaming: Gucci x 100 Thieves Team Up For Limited $2,500 Gaming-Punched Backpack

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The worlds of high fashion and gaming collide once again with this latest collaboration.

Gucci has unveiled its limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the Drake co-owned Los Angeles-based eSports gaming and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves.

The collection features a numbered series of 200 backpacks from Gucci’s sustainable Off The Grid collection that features accessories and ready-to-wear pieces. This extremely limited and expensive backpack geared towards gamers, we think, comes in bright red, features three pockets and a round leather patch featuring the 100 Thieves logo.

“The collaboration draws on the shared values of Gucci and 100 Thieves, both companies passionately believe in diversity and self-expression, championing the importance of being able to hold a personal point of view without feeling limited by convention,” Gucci announced in a press release.

The eco-friendly high fashion backpacks are made from recycled materials and come in a sustainable nylon pouch inside collectible packaging that is blessed with Gucci and 100 Thieves logos. Along with the announcement, Gucci dropped a video and photos taken and directed by director/photographer Guy Aroch featuring 100 Thieves’ top content creators Valkyrae, Neekolul, BrookeAB, Nadeshot, CouRageJD, Yassuo, and Kris London, along with pro gamers Ssumday and Kenny. The entire campaign was shot at the 100 Thieves world-class gaming facility, known as the Compound.

The collection officially went on sale on July 19 via Gucci’s website, with potential buyers needing to have a registered MY GUCCI account to purchase one. As for the price, each bag costs a whopping $2,500. That’s a lot of V-bucks.

The Gucci x 100 Thieves collaboration is the latest foray into the world of gaming for the fashion house. Gucci has already collaborated with Tennis Clash, The Sims, Genies, Roblox, Pokémon Go, and Animal Crossing for virtual drip for in-game avatars. There is also the Gucci Arcade which the brand launched back in 2019.

You can check out the launch video below.

—

Photo: Gucci / 100 Thieves