Pop Smoke “Coup,” Jim Jones ft. Fabolous & Eric Bellinger “Filet Mignon” & More | Daily Visuals 7.22.21

Pop Smoke continues to keep his presence in the rap game felt thanks to more posthumous music being released and to show love his hood comes out and represents for his latest video.

In the visuals to “Coup,” Pop’s old hood is the backdrop as it’s representatives comes out to show out in memory of the fallen soldier and throw up their hood to let everyone know that they bout it as they celebrate the life and legacy of Bashar Barakah Jackson. Rest In Peace, King.

Fellow New York delegates Jim Jones and Fabolous link up for the clip to “Filet Mignon” and take that Big Apple swagger to the Bahamas where they enjoy the warm weather and jet skis like some true ballers.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Migos, Millyz, and more.

