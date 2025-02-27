Subscribe
20 Memorable “Birthday Bash” Moments

Published on February 27, 2025
Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash has seen its fair share of memorable moments, from surprise guests to on-stage shenanigans. We have pretty much seen it all over the past 29 shows, and yet, each year becomes hotter than the last!
We take a look back at 20 of the biggest moments in Birthday Bash history! Consider it a warm-up for this year’s Birthday Bash!

Scroll Down and Tune In FRIDAY @ 5 pm For A MAJOR BIRTHDAY BASH ANNOUNCEMENT!

1. Latto Brings Out Usher For Birthday Bash

2. NLE Choppa & Sexyy Red Get Frisky On Stage

3. Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Realer"

4. Lil Baby Brings Out Lil Durk

5. 21 Savage Brings Out Latto & Cardi B

6. Lil Baby & His Son Having a Ball

7. Migos Hits The Birthday Bash Stage For The Last Time

8. Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross

9. Fabo From D4L Performs "Laffy Taffy"

10. BeatKing's Final Birthday Bash Performance

11. Gloss Up Shares The Stage With Her Son

12. DaBaby Hops In The Crowd & Turns Up

13. 21 Savage & J Cole Light Up The Stage

14. Ludacris & Mystikal On Stage

15. Killer Mike Awarded The Inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award

16. T.I. Shouts Out Young Thug

17. Pastor Troy Performs "No Mo Play in GA"

18. Latto Gets Freaky On The Mic

19. Yung Miami Twerks On Stage

20. Gucci Mane Brings Out Lil Wayne

20 Memorable “Birthday Bash” Moments was originally published on hotspotatl.com

