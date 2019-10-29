Twitter Is Not Feeling How Dirty Mack Lil Fizz & Apryl Jones Are Disrespecting Moniece

If you have been tuning in to this season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, you are well aware of the mess involving Omarion’s ex, Apryl Jones, and his B2K bandmate Lil Fizz. The two have finally gone public with their suspect relationship, and the internet just isn’t here for it.

"Apryl Jones, will you be my girlfriend?" Now that the Millennium Tour is over, Fizz + Apryl are gettin' REAL about the nature of their relationship…😏 Are you happy they finally came clean? #LHHH pic.twitter.com/9Xi9UXbFCG — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) October 22, 2019

While Omarion just doesn’t seem to care at all, #LHHH viewers are absolutely disgusted with what they are witnessing, more specifically Fizz’s treatment of his baby mama, Moniece Slaughter. Since rumors of Fizz’s dirty macking ways began to circulate, Slaughter has been the primary recipient of disrespect and lies from both Fizz and Jones.

Apryl and Fizz tried to play Slaughter for a fool by claiming they were “just friends” and failed to acknowledge Moniece when they both saw her at a skating party. During a brief conversation with the couple, Moniece expressed that she knew they were together, but they never confirmed it to her. The whole scene was just awkward, with both Fizz and Apryl walking away from the situation.

Apryl + Fizz just skated away from that conversation fr…😳 #LHHH pic.twitter.com/lTivXzsIdz — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) October 29, 2019

Moniece spoke on the Apryl and Fizz smashing during an interview with fellow co-star Jason Lee on his Hollywood Unlock podcast, and she let the chopper ring. This time she doesn’t have to really say much because Twitter got her and are dragging the sorry couple for filth.

You can see all the well-deserved ether sent Apryl and Fizz’s way in the gallery below.

