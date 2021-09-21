Boss Vibes: DJ Khaled Hosts Immaculate Dinner Featuring Drake & Fat Joe As Guests [Photos & Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled linked up to celebrate the one thing they all have in common, SUCCESS.

Drizzy is still on high following the successful release of his very late album Certified Lover Boy, which continues to dominate the charts thanks to infectious singles like “Way 2 Sexy.” The Toronto rapper decided to take his act to his favorite collaborator DJ Khaled’s crib, to enjoy an extravagant dinner prepared by the super producer’s chef. Fat Joe, who is still fresh off getting his tail handed to him by Ja Rule during a recent Verzuz, was also in attendance.

In one of the multiple posts chared to social media, Khaled instructs Chef Melissa to break down the immaculate spread while Drake, Fat Joe, and other guests salivate over the smorgasbord of different types of food.

In other photos from the night, we can see Khaled showing off his upcoming collection with Jordan Brand to Fat Joe and Drake, who will likely get blessed with some free goodies from the yet-to-be-revealed collaboration.

In another post, Drake shared with Khaled and Joe Crack that the dinner was one of the “most legendary nights of his life.” He also declared with the Bronx rapper that “yesterday’s price is not today’s price,” which has become Joe’s new catchphrase following his epic Verzuz recap of Jadakiss’ annihilation of Dipset.

It was a night full of good food, hookah smoking, plenty of alcohol (most likely Ciroc), and plenty of money in one location. For more photos and videos, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: DJ Khaled / Instagram