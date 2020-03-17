Twitter Reacts To President Donald Trump’s Racist “Chinese Virus” Jab Regarding Coronavirus

With the entire world gripped by the spread of coronavirus and the condition COVID-19 that comes from the collection of viruses, President Donald Trump elected to take a jab at the Chinese government. In one of his tweets, the former business mogul referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus” much to the shock and disappointment of many.

Trump used the social media network to issue words of calm but instead took an unexpected path and misnamed COVID-19 and the collection of viruses known to cause respiratory issues from “novel coronavirus” grouping by calling it “the Chinese Virus.”

“The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before,” Trump tweeted Monday evening.

Trump is reportedly surrounded by experts who have surely given him the correct medical term for the virus so it has been famed by the reaction on Twitter that the usage of the term “Chinese Virus” was a deliberate attempt to frame the nation of China as the culprit of the global pandemic.

While it is true the COVID-19 virus originated in China’s Hubei province, it doesn’t shake out that Trump was noting the place of origin given the tone of the tweet. It could have also been a savvy move on the president’s part to use the veil of comfort and command of the situation and to also smear the Chinese government in some fashion.

The bottom line, however, is that viruses can’t have a nationality and no doubt Trump at the very least knows that fact. Of course, many supporters of Trump are praising the jab and some are even dubbing virus as the “Communist Virus.”

Check out the reaction to President Donald Trump’s “Chinese Virus” tweet below.

—

Photo: Getty