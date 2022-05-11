HHW Gaming: ‘Street Fighter’ Fans React To The News Fei Long Allegedly Being Removed From Future Games

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Is Fei Long’s run in Street Fighter coming to an end? That might be the unfortunate case.

Fei Long, a character that obviously gets his inspiration from the iconic martial arts movie star Bruce Lee, quickly became a favorite among fighting game fans when he was first introduced in Super Street Fighter II. Nintendo Life reports that Fei Long’s time as a playable character in the Street Fighter game has ended.

Like Bruce Lee, Fei Long was a martial artist and action star and was Capcom’s tribute to the late actor, but apparently, the Lee family has done a 360 when it comes to seeing non-serious depictions of Bruce Lee. Street Fighter V composer Daniel Lindholm revealed during a YouTube Q&A that “comedic interpretations” are a no go with the Lee family, who will now only allow “honorable” depictions of the deceased actor.

A character that I know we won’t see at all — there’s been a lot of discussion about it — I mentioned earlier a character I would like to rewrite the music for would be Fei Long.

I do have other sources — not only Capcom, but friends of mine in the U.S., who are very close friends with the Lee family — and they have basically said that any kind of resemblance to Mr. Bruce Lee is now omitted for comedic effect, comic stuff. It needs to be honourable.

That’s why we won’t see Fei Long again. Ever.

Damn, that sucks. Of course, fans of the Street Fighter franchise didn’t really care for the news and have been sounding off about Fei Long being unceremoniously retired by Capcom.

“So an homage like fei long is a big no-no for the bruce lee estate but fucking nfts are fine, gotcha,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I really don’t want Fei Long to never return again. He’s such a fun character to play and I find to be a great homage to Bruce Lee,” another sad gamer tweeted.

We wonder if this also applies to Tekken’s character Martial Law who like Fei Long is another Bruce Lee clone in video game form.

If this is indeed the case, RIP to Fei Long, you and your flame kick will be missed. You can peep more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

Photo: Capcom / Ultra Street Fighter IV