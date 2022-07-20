HHW Gaming: 5 Reasons Why Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Is Better Than All of The Film Adaptations

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Capcom’s Resident Evil video game franchise has seen its fair share of movie adaptations and animated films, 95% of them being forgettable. Finally, fans of Resident Evil have a Hollywood adaptation they can be proud of, thanks to Netflix.

Netflix Has A Win With Resident Evil

Video game fans are hard to please, especially when it comes to beloved video game franchises like Resident Evil. When it comes to adapting games to films or streaming series, many believe it should be a piece of cake because video games are rich with the source material to work with.

Yes, and no.

Take Paramount’s Halo series, for example. Fans of the Xbox-exclusive video game franchise let out a loud moan across social media when it was announced and was not here for Pablo Schrieber’s Master Chief taking off his helmet.

Speaking with Hip-Hop Wired exclusively, Schreiber explained how difficult it would be to create a long-form television series with a lifeless version of Master Chief. He was correct in explaining that.

Despite numerous complaints, Halo was still a hit on Paramount Plus and a second season is on the way.

This brings us to Resident Evil, which also faced similar issues when the cast was announced, with criticism primarily focused on Lance Reddick taking on the role of the traditionally white villain Albert Wesker, as expected.

At the time of the announcement of the cast, we didn’t know much about the show, but after we spoke with Resident Evil’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer Andrew Dabb, his vision for the show was crystal clear.

Dabb set out to give us a series with an original story that simultaneously does have callbacks to the video games with purposeful use of the game’s characters and lore.

It Dethroned Stranger Things

While the show has been critically panned by both critics and fans who are notoriously hard to please, Netflix’s Resident Evil did accomplish a major goal by dethroning Stranger Things by becoming Netflix’s no.1 show.

It’s also better than all of the movies, and we break down those reasons in the gallery below.

—

Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX / Resident Evil