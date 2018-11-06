Idris Elba Is 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive, Twitter Thoroughly Approves

Stringer Bell aka Luther aka actor Idris Elba has been named 2018’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” Women, and men, across the world are collectively going, “Duh.”

PEOPLE bestowed the honor upon Elba, and revealed the cover of its Sexiest Man Alive issue early Tuesday morning (Nov. 6).

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’,” Elba told PEOPLE about his reaction to learning he was The Man. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

By the way, Elba used his moment to tell y’all to vote. Salute!

Peep the overwhelmingly approving Twitter reactions in the gallery. Someone make a Black James Bond movie already.