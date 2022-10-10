Katt Williams Trends After Photo With Dave Chappelle, Madlib & More Goes Wide

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Katt Williams is, without a doubt, one of the top comedians in the country today and a new viral photo has fans discussing the Ohio native. An image featuring Katt Williams, Dave Chappelle, Madlib, and others went viral after a Twitter user failed to recognize Williams in the front.

Twitter user @HovDaGoat posted the image of Williams and the others, asking a question that had users scratching their heads.

“[B]ro in the front has the craziest pose ever,” @HovDaGoat said, clearly not recognizing one of the most recognizable men on the planet.

Immediately, folks began frying @HovDaGoat and even threatened to block him.

The good thing about the gaffe is that it gave fans of Williams a reason to remind @HovDaGoat and the other uninitiated people out there of Williams’ comedic brilliance. Some users began sharing clips of Williams’ greatest moments onstage and in media, hoping to educate those out of the loop. We should note that the image originally appeared in super producer Madlib’s Instagram story feed.

Keep scrolling to see more folks discussing the great Katt Williams below.

—

Photo: Getty