Technology

Keanu Reeves Will Voice Shadow In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3,’ X Applauds The Perfect Casting

Published on April 16, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Keanu Reeves Will Voice Shadow In 'Sonic 3,' X Users Celebrate

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty / Keanu Reeves

It’s not often that we get perfect castings in films, but according to X, Paramount got this one right.

Multiple sources are telling The Hollywood Reporter that Keanu Reeves and his iconic voice will bring to life fan-favorite character Shadow The Hedgehog in the highly anticipated film Sonic 3.

The news first reported by The John Campea Show comes after Paramount had a strong showing at CinemaCon last week in Las Vegas, where attendees saw some early footage from Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

In the footage, attendees were happy to see that Jim Carrey is back as Dr. Robotnik, who is now depressed and overweight after being defeated by his long-time nemesis, Sonic.

Robotnik regains his mojo after creating Shadow, who is, in every sense, the dark version of the Blue Blur and has similar abilities.

Following a lackluster trailer that first introduced a hideous Sonic The Hedgehog design that Twitter bullied the studio into changing, the first movie raced into theaters in 2020, earning a whopping $319 million at the box office and becoming one of the last theatrical blockbusters right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down.

Sonic 2 arrived in 2022, introducing more characters like Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba), earning $404 million.

Reeves continues to stay quite busy in Hollywood, most recently starring in John Wick 4, bringing back Neo in The Matrix: Resurrections, reprising his role as John Wick in the upcoming spinoff John Wick Presents: The Ballerina, and a role in Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune.

Social Media Users Chime In On The Casting

Following the announcement, X, formerly Twitter, celebrates Reeves casting in the film.

“THIS IS GONNA BE THE GREATEST MOVIE OF ALL TIME RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” one X user wrote.

Another post read, “perfect casting.”

Some fans are disappointed because they wanted Star Wars star Hayden Christensen to voice Shadow.

If you ask us, this sounds like a win to us. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. We will be seated for this epicness.

3. Sonic fans we are eating

4. We would love to see it.

5.

6.

7. Howling

8. Yup

9. Yes, yes they do.

10. Continue to cook

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

