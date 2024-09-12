Subscribe
Close
News

Laura Loomer & Marjorie Taylor Greene Fight, Xitter Gets The Tea

Laura Loomer & Majorie Taylor Greene Fight, Xitter Gets All The MAGA Tea

Published on September 12, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and pundit Laura Loomer are engaged in a nasty online spat, with social media users looking on in glee. The fallout from former President Donald Trump’s disastrous debate against Vice President Kamala Harris took a turn as Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a fierce spat with far-right figure Laura Loomer online. Greene had commented on an overly racist post by Loomer on X, formerly Twitter that she made over the weekend about Vice President Harris’ South Asian heritage. “This is appalling and extremely racist.  It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” she wrote. “This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.”
Loomer fired off a series of posts on X attacking Greene shortly afterward. “It’s really funny how @mtgreenee (a raging antisemite who said Jews use space lasers to control the world) wants to pretend like I’m a “racist” because I made a funny joke about Kamala Harris making cooking videos and buying curry spice at an anti-Trump spice shop and I mocked how she uses her Indian mom as a way to dodge questions,” she wrote in a post, claiming Greene was “jealous” of her.
Loomer would continue to disparage Greene viciously, mocking her divorce and using Arby’s fast food to refer to one of her body parts. She also would insinuate that Greene was sleeping with former House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Loomer would then call for Greene to be removed from office by a “Republican or Democrat”, saying she would give free information on her. Greene responded, “Laura and I used to be friends going back to 2018. I used to defend her and support her.” On Thursday (September 12), Greene publicly denounced Loomer again at a press conference on Capitol Hill.
The spark to the feud came from an Axios report which detailed Loomer being present on Trump’s private plane as he flew to Philadelphia for the debate, where she was “egging him on” to attack Harris using grievances instead of sticking to debate strategy. Loomer (a rabid 9/11 conspiracy theorist) also joined Trump at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in New York City. Social media users who saw the exchange have been reveling in the two hateful personalities going at each other. Check out some of the responses to the feud below.

1. Alex Jewell

2. Alex Cole

3. Justice Dr 11

https://twitter.com/JusticeDr11/status/1834063008311415263

4. KD

https://twitter.com/kdnerak33/status/1834022156604145911

5. The Rational Rebel

6. Roger ZenAF

7. Evan Ross

Related Tags

Marjorie Taylor Greene Social Media

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close