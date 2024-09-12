Laura Loomer & Majorie Taylor Greene Fight, Xitter Gets All The MAGA Tea

Laura Loomer & Marjorie Taylor Greene Fight, Xitter Gets The Tea
Marjorie Taylor Greene and pundit Laura Loomer are engaged in a nasty online spat, with social media users looking on in glee. The fallout from former President Donald Trump’s disastrous debate against Vice President Kamala Harris took a turn as Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a fierce spat with far-right figure Laura Loomer online. Greene had commented on an overly racist post by Loomer on X, formerly Twitter that she made over the weekend about Vice President Harris’ South Asian heritage. “This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA,” she wrote. “This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever.”Congresswoman
Loomer fired off a series of posts on X attacking Greene shortly afterward. “It’s really funny how @mtgreenee (a raging antisemite who said Jews use space lasers to control the world) wants to pretend like I’m a “racist” because I made a funny joke about Kamala Harris making cooking videos and buying curry spice at an anti-Trump spice shop and I mocked how she uses her Indian mom as a way to dodge questions,” she wrote in a post, claiming Greene was “jealous” of her. Loomer would continue to disparage Greene viciously, mocking her divorce and using Arby’s fast food to refer to one of her body parts. She also would insinuate that Greene was sleeping with former House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Loomer would then call for Greene to be removed from office by a “Republican or Democrat”, saying she would give free information on her. Greene responded, “Laura and I used to be friends going back to 2018. I used to defend her and support her.” On Thursday (September 12), Greene publicly denounced Loomer again at a press conference on Capitol Hill. The spark to the feud came from an Axios report which detailed Loomer being present on Trump’s private plane as he flew to Philadelphia for the debate, where she was “egging him on” to attack Harris using grievances instead of sticking to debate strategy. Loomer (a rabid 9/11 conspiracy theorist) also joined Trump at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in New York City. Social media users who saw the exchange have been reveling in the two hateful personalities going at each other. Check out some of the responses to the feud below.
