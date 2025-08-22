Subscribe
News

Lil Nas X Sparks Concern After Half-Naked 4AM Street Stroll Caught On Video

Published on August 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Nas X x UE Fits x Ultimate Ears

Source: Ultimate Ears / UE

Lil Nas X was spotted acting strangely in Los Angeles, wearing only his underwear and cowboy boots while walking down the street alone.

In a video shared by TMZ, he can be seen singing and talking about a party when someone approached him. He asked the person filming him to stop, but also told them to tell others about a mysterious party. At one point, he even put a traffic cone on his head. People who saw him were worried and called the police, thinking it might be a drug-related situation.

Related Stories

When police found him, they handcuffed him and took him to a hospital for evaluation. It’s unclear right now if he’ll face any charges, and there hasn’t been any comment from Lil Nas X or his team yet.

This isn’t the first time fans have been concerned about his health. Back in April, he shared a video of himself in a hospital bed saying he had lost control of the right side of his face. He later gave an update, saying his condition was improving and he was doing exercises to regain muscle movement. This latest incident comes just as fans are waiting for his second album, “DREAMBOY“, which is expected to come out sometime this year. There’s no official release date yet, and now people are more focused on his well-being.

Fans are hoping Lil Nas X gets the help and support he needs. Many are concerned after seeing the video and are waiting for more information. Hopefully, he’ll speak out soon and let everyone know he’s okay.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Lil Nas X
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close