Subscribe
Close
News

Hol' Up: Fan Gets A Little Too Handsy With Meg Thee Stallion

Hands Off The Hottie: Fan Gets A Little Too Handsy With Meg Thee Stallion

Published on June 5, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hands Off The Hottie: Fan Gets A Little Too Handsy With Meg Thee Stallion

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

At a recent meet-and-greet, a fan got a little too handsy while posing for a photo with Megan Thee Stallion.
The guy, who goes by “King Paris” and is known as a celebrity hairstylist, posted the video himself. In it, his hands seem to go too low, and fans were quick to call him out online.

Related Stories

Instead of apologizing, the hairstylist doubled down. He shared another video and said, “@theestallion loves me, get tf outta here!!!! I definitely asked the queen.” He even joked that he should be made “co-captain of the Hotties.” In one clip, just as security was about to step in, Megan can be heard saying, “he’s good,” which made the situation even more confusing for fans. While people are debating whether he crossed the line, Megan is keeping it moving with her latest project: her own tequila brand called Chicas Divertidas, which means “fun girls” in Spanish. It’s made in Mexico with 100% blue agave and comes in two flavors: Blanco (which has citrus and green tea vibes) and Reposado (which tastes like caramel and spices). It costs around $70–$80 per bottle. Megan made it clear this isn’t a sponsorship, it’s her business. Along with launching her liquor brand, Megan is working on her own anime series and even has plans to open assisted living homes. So even though the fan moment got people talking, Megan is still all about her bag, her fans, and her future. Check out some of the reactions below of a fan getting a little too handsy with the Houston Hottie, Meg Thee Stallion.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Meg Thee Stallion

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close