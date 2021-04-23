HHW Gaming: Here Is What Critics & Fans Are Saying About ‘Mortal Kombat’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been 25 years since Mortal Kombat first landed on the big screen. Friday (Apr.23), the reboot of the film franchise has arrived the reactions are pouring in.

1995’s Mortal Kombat film is still considered one of the best video game to film adaptations ever. We can’t say the same about its subsequent 1997 sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, which is honestly one of the worst films ever made. While it was good, the first film missed some glaring components that made the video game a beloved part of pop culture, the gore and fatalities.

Director Simon McQuoid rectified that issue with his highly-anticipated reboot by making sure blood was spilled, and the fades were just as brutal as the ones in the game. Based on the reactions coming in, he did a *Shao Khan voice* EXCELLENT job.

The fatalities and gore are not the only things that are different about this film. It’s also a reimagining of the story, as Mehcad Brooks explained to us in our exclusive virtual sitdown with the actor that revolves around the iconic Mortal Kombat tournament between Earth Realm and Outworld and determines the fate of the world. The movie also introduced a new character Cole Young (Lewis Tan), who has ties to one of the game’s iconic characters.

As for our opinion on the movie, Mortal Kombat is easily one of the best video games to film adaptations when bringing the source material to life accurately. The fight scenes are fantastic. The gore is there, and the fatalities are B R U T A L. We are looking forward to the sequels that Joe Taslim, who brilliantly plays Sub-Zero, confirmed, will happen if the film is successful and more characters being introduced down the line.

We highly expect that to happen.

Mortal Kombat is now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters. You can peep more reactions to the film in the gallery below.

Photo: Warner Bros. / Mortal Kombat