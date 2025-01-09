Subscribe
Sports

Nike Releasing New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection

Published on January 9, 2025
New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Source: Nike / NIke

The legacy of Kobe Bryant continues to live on as Nike is set to commemorate the memory of the NBA legend with a new collection that’s poised to be a must-have for any hardcore Black Mamba fan.
New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Source: Nike / NIke

Earlier this week, Nike announced that they would be kicking off 2025 with a new Year of the Mamba collection that will consist of some classic Kobe Bryant Nike silhouettes in new color ways along with matching apparel. Front and center in the new collection are the Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba,” Kobe VI Protro “Sail” and of course the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Masterpiece.” Each model will be remixed and laced with some new and vibrant colors that’s sure to stand out among color ways of the past.

Aside from the standout sneakers, the collection will also feature matching jackets, tees, crew necks, and, of course, sweatpants to round out the entire capsule collection. “This collection is an introduction to the Year of the Mamba — and, for our younger athletes, a deeper education on Mamba Mentality and the tenacity Kobe brought to the game,” said Bronson Yim, Product Line Manager, Kobe footwear. in a statement. “With this capsule, we’re not extending athletes a year of good luck. We’re not saying, ‘Have a good year.’ We’re challenging athletes to have a tough year, proving to themselves that they can channel Mamba Mentality to unlock their goals.” The Kobe 5 Protro Year of Mamba will be dropping today (Jan. 9) on Nike.com and select retailers while the The Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Masterpiece” will release Feb. 8 followed by the The Kobe VI Protro “Sail” on Feb. 13. Check out the spot for the upcoming Year of the Mamba collection and more detailed photos of the kicks and apparel in the gallery. And let us know if you’ll be trying to cop any of the pieces in the comments section below.
 

1. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Kobe 9 Elite High Protro "Masterpiece"
Source: NIke

Kobe 9 Elite High Protro “Masterpiece” new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

2. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Kobe VI Protro "Sail"
Source: NIke

Kobe VI Protro “Sail” new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

3. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Kobe 5 Protro "Year of Mamba"
Source: NIke

Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba” new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

4. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Kobe 5 Protro "Year of Mamba" University Red
Source: NIke

Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba” University Red new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

5. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Kobe 5 Protro "Year of Mamba" Eggplant
Source: NIke

Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba” Eggplant new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

6. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

Kobe 5 Protro "Year of Mamba" Eggplant
Source: NIke

Kobe 5 Protro “Year of Mamba” Eggplant new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

7. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection
Source: NIke

New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

8. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection
Source: NIke

New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

9. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection
Source: NIke

New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

10. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection
Source: NIke

New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

11. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection
Source: NIke

New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

12. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection
Source: NIke

New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

13. New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection

New Kobe Bryant 'Year Of The Mamba' Collection
Source: NIke

New Kobe Bryant ‘Year Of The Mamba’ Collection new kobe bryant ‘year of the mamba’ collection

kobe bryant nike

    Hip-Hop Wired

