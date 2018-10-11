Polo Ralph Lauren Unveils 90’s Inspired “Downhill Skier” Collection [Photos]

Ralph Lauren continues to take us back to the golden era of Polo. The designer’s winter collection is a mix of bold graphics and clean color block schemes.

As Hype Beast reports Polo Ralph Lauren’s newest cold weather apparel is a nod to one of their most popular drops from the 80’s and 90’s. Commonly referred to as the “Suicide” or “Sui” by Lo-Lifes and enthusiasts alike, all the pieces bear a skier hitting a downward slope in different shapes and sizes.

Similar to their recent “Hi-Tech” drop the Downhill Skier collection features heavier outwear items. Included are crew neck sweaters, vests and hoodies. While the entire drop looks solid all around as expected there are some standout pieces that are sure to become instant vintage.

A blue and while bubble coat captures the essence of the theme with the skier boldly showcased across the chest. Additionally the iconic crest symbol lives nicely on a chunky knitted turtleneck. Accessories also come into play in the form of fanny packs and backpacks. Lastly their signature Ranger Boots get an update with Alpine branding.

The Polo Ralph Lauren Downhill Skier collection is set for an October 16 release date. You can view more photos below.

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren