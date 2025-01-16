President Joe Biden Warns Of Oligarchy In Farewell Address

will be vacating the White House after serving four years along with his decades of public service, some of which has garnered its fair share of criticism. In his outgoing address, President Joe Biden warned of an oligarchy taking form in Washington and framed the changing landscape of content moderation in social media as a danger to democracy.In the 17-minute farewell address, President Joe Biden was stern in his delivery as he thanked the American people before taking aim at the formation of what Biden feels is an influential core of Big Tech leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk inserting themselves in opposition of democracy.“Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” Biden said. President Biden didn’t explicitly name Zuckerberg or Musk by name but it is little secret that the pair’s recently affirmed proximity to President-elect Donald Trump is questionable considering the influence the pair wield in both wealth and across social media. Further, Meta, helmed by Zuckerberg, is adopting a new policy that does away with content moderation and instead will adopt the community notes feature from X. Further in the address, Biden suggested that Supreme Court justices serve an 18-year term limit instead of the lifetime appointments of today. He also made slight mention of Trump’s 34-county felony convictions although he won’t face any time. President Joe Biden’s farewell address can be viewed below.— Photo: Getty