Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Shaq Gives Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson 6 Weeks

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Relationship “6 Weeks,” Social Media Calls Him A Hater

Published on July 22, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Getty Images / Shaquille O’Neal / Klay Thompson / Megan Thee Stallion

Ever since Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went red carpet official, everyone has been chiming in with unwanted opinions on their relationship. Now, they have a gigantic hater in the form of Shaquille O’Neal, who shared his thoughts on easily the most-talked-about couple on the internet.
Shaquille O’Neal has always been hard to impress, and that remains the case regarding the relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson.

Related Stories

The NBA champion, basketball Hall of Famer, analyst, and now ultimate pitchman is not one of the many people rooting for Thee Stallion and Thompson to be together forever. Shaq dropped his hating a** thoughts on the new couple in the opening segment of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, after his co-host, Adam Lefkoe, brought up the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter going official. The 53-year-old retired hooper didn’t say much about the couple, but he didn’t have to, as he simply said, “Six weeks,” which effectively conveyed his feelings to the listeners. Lefkoe asked for more clarity, while the crowd laughed, leading Shaq to double down and say “six weeks” again. Mike Tyson was also a guest on the podcast, and he was more positive than Shaq about the new celebrity couple.
Shaq’s comments come on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson making their relationship official tissue with their red carpet appearance at Thee Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation inaugural gala in New York City. Fans have been calling Shaq a big hater while reminding him about his past relationship failures for his unwanted opinion on Meg and Klay’s coupledom.
Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. lol, damn

2. Bruh

3. Welp

4. Yikes

5. Never forget

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

klay thompson Megan Thee Stallion shaquille o'neal

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

    Preciousness: Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2025

    Bossip
    Brown Sugar Babe asset

    Rich Aunty Oils, Affordable Must-Haves & Premium Essentials: BOSSIP’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

    Bossip
    Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

    Drake Gifted Quavo The Bentley He Originally Bought Saweetie, Social Media Debates Corniness

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close