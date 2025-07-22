Shaq Gives Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson 6 Weeks
Shaquille O’Neal Gives Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s Relationship “6 Weeks,” Social Media Calls Him A Hater
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson went red carpet official, everyone has been chiming in with unwanted opinions on their relationship. Now, they have a gigantic hater in the form of Shaquille O’Neal, who shared his thoughts on easily the most-talked-about couple on the internet. Shaquille O’Neal has always been hard to impress, and that remains the case regarding the relationship between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson. The NBA champion, basketball Hall of Famer, analyst, and now ultimate pitchman is not one of the many people rooting for Thee Stallion and Thompson to be together forever. Shaq dropped his hating a** thoughts on the new couple in the opening segment of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, after his co-host, Adam Lefkoe, brought up the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter going official. The 53-year-old retired hooper didn’t say much about the couple, but he didn’t have to, as he simply said, “Six weeks,” which effectively conveyed his feelings to the listeners. Lefkoe asked for more clarity, while the crowd laughed, leading Shaq to double down and say “six weeks” again. Mike Tyson was also a guest on the podcast, and he was more positive than Shaq about the new celebrity couple. Shaq’s comments come on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson making their relationship official tissue with their red carpet appearance at Thee Stallion’s Pete & Thomas Foundation inaugural gala in New York City. Fans have been calling Shaq a big hater while reminding him about his past relationship failures for his unwanted opinion on Meg and Klay’s coupledom. Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.Ever since
1. lol, damn
2. Bruh
3. Welp
4. Yikes
5. Never forget
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
